Meerut: Fed up of harassment by Aamir, Suhail and Shoaib, minor girl hangs herself

In Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl has committed suicide after getting fed up of constant harassment. The victim was even molested a month ago by the goons harassing her. The victim’s family filed a case against the accused Aamir, Suhail, Shoaib and Saqib after that, but no action was taken. Fed up with this, the victim committed suicide by hanging herself.

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 17) evening. The minor was at her home with her two sisters. Their parents had gone to a relative’s house. The sisters were on the roof of the house when victim came down and hanged herself from the fan. After some time, the sisters saw the body and immediately informed their parents. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody.

According to the police, on May 5, the accused had called the victim by pretending her mother has met with an accident. When the victim reached there, the accused forcibly took her to the warehouse in an auto and molested her. After this, the family registered a case against them. The accused then started threatening the family to withdraw the case.

According to reports, the family has also complained about this to the DM and SSP. Now after the death of the victim, the police have arrested the accused Aamir, Suhail and Shoaib.