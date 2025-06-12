Meghalaya Govt files FIRs against those responsible for ‘smear’ campaign against state after Indore couple’s ‘disappearance’

On May 23, a couple from Indore had gone missing in Meghalaya during their honeymoon. The body of husband Raja Raghuvanshi was eventually found on June 2, and the wife Sonam was arrested on June 9 for the murder from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. While the couple were missing, many people criticised Meghalaya online and had unkind things to say about the state.

Now, the Meghalaya government has filed FIRs against some media outlets, some YouTubers and even the family members of the accused and the victim for running a smear campaign against the state.

Some people called the area where the couple disappeared was called ‘crime prone hills’ among other things.

“As far as the attack on the image of Meghalaya, the media trial and slugfest that was orchestrated by some news channel, the state government through police has registered FIRs and we will also move legally on the matter to ensure all perpetrators who attacked the image of Meghalaya are brought to book,” Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said.