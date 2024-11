In an unfortunate incident, a MIG-29 fighter plane of Indian Air Force crashed near Agra on Monday, November 4. The pilot managed to eject safely during the crash and is currently undergoing treatment.

The plane had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra for an exercise when the incident happened.

As per news agency ANI, a Court of Inquiry will be ordered to conduct investigation into the reasons behind the crash.

Further details about the incident are awaited.