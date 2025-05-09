Ministry of Home Affairs writes to all states and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers

Amidst the growing tension with Pakistan, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defence rules for efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures.

In their letter, the Home Ministry reminded the state governments that they are empowered to undertake all necessary actions for the protection of people and property, and to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of vital services during a hostile attack.

Section 11 of the Civil Defense Rules, 1968 empowers state governments to take swift action in emergencies to protect people and property from harm or damage. It also ensures that essential services, including electricity, water supply and transportation, continue to function uninterrupted during such crises.

The local authorities have been mandated to use their own funds to ensure these services.

India-Pakistan tensions are at a boiling point right now after Pakistan attacked India with a wave of missiles and drones targeting several Indian cities along its western border.