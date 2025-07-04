Bangladesh: Minor Hindu boy stabbed to death while fighting home intruder, had recently sat for SSC exam

On Thursday (3rd July), a 16-year-old Hindu boy named Johnny Das was stabbed to death at his own home while fighting armed intruders. The incident occurred in Habiganj town in the Sylhet Division of Bangladesh.

The victim recently appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. According to reports, Das noticed a man trying to break into his home.

He woke up his brother, Sagar Das Joy, and the duo confronted the intruder. During the scuffle, the accused stabbed Johnny Das multiple times and managed to flee. The victim suffered severe injuries to his chest.

Johnny Das was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Sagar Das Joy is currently undergoing treatment at the Habiganj Sadar Hospital.

Habiganj Police Station OC Sajal Sarkar informed, “We suspect the attack occurred during a robbery gone wrong. More details will be available after investigation.”

The home intruder, who killed Johnny Das, is yet to be arrested.