Assam: Islam Uddin and 3 others gang rape minor deaf and mute girl on Janmashtami, police arrested the accused

On Monday (18th August), the police arrested four people for raping a 14-year-old deaf and mute girl. The incident occurred in the Ratabari area of Sribhumi district in Assam.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Islam Uddin, Monir Uddin, Dilawar Hussain and one minor.

On Saturday (16th August), the 14-year-old speech and hearing-impaired girl was going to her uncle’s house on the occasion of Janmashtami. At that time, she was accompanied by her younger brother.

Islam Uddin and his aides pushed the victim’s younger brother to the ground and forcibly took the girl inside an autorickshaw. They then took turns to gang rape the minor victim.

The girl’s brother rushed home and informed his parents about the incident. A search vigil was launched, following which the victim was traced on the roadside. She was reportedly lying there in an unconscious state for 3 hours.

The girl was later rushed to the hospital for treatment. In a statement, SSP (Sribhumi) Parha Pratim Das informed, “The survivor, a 14-year-old girl who is speech and hearing impaired, was assaulted inside an autorickshaw.”

Islam Uddin, Monir Uddin, Dilawar Hussain and one minor were arrested and booked under the POCSO Act. The minor was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a shelter home.

The three adult men were produced before a local court and remanded to police custody for 3 days.