Mithi River scam: ED raids Bollywood actor Dino Morea’s residence in Maharashtra

On Friday, June 6, the Enforcement Directorate raided 15 places in Maharashtra, including the residence of Bollywood actor Dino Morea, in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam. The actor was present at his house during the raid which lasted for over 6 hours. Dino Morea was earlier questioned regarding the scam on May 26.

The 65-crore Mithi River scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in cleaning the Mithi River in Mumbai. Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi are the two main accused in the case, they allegedly overcharged for the machines deployed to clean the river.

Along with Morea’s residence, searches were also carried out by ED at other BMC officials’ residences, along with contractors’ and middlemen’s residences in Mumbai and Kerala.