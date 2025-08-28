Mizoram assembly passes bill prohibiting begging over concerns of influx of beggars once railway station in Aizawl becomes operational

The Mizoram assembly on Wednesday passed a bill prohibiting begging in the state. The Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, seeks to curb begging in the state while laying down provisions for rehabilitation of the affected beggars.

Social welfare, women and child development minister Lalrinpuii presented the bill, saying that the law is not only about prohibition but also about building long-term support systems through livelihood opportunities. She added that as the state capital is being connected to the railway nerwork, there are concerns of influx of beggars from outside the state.

“There is a growing concern of possible influx of beggars once the Sairang railway station is operational. This bill is aimed at preventing uncontrolled beggary in the state,” she said. The minister added that there are concerns that once the Sairang railway station in Aizawl becomes operational, the state’s relatively beggar-free status will change.

The bill provides for the creation of a state-level relief board and receiving centres, where beggars will be kept temporarily before being rehabilitated or sent back to their home states within 24 hours. A recent study showed that there are over 30 beggars in Aizawl, mostly from outside Mizoram.

The newly build Sairang-Sihhmui rail section will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.