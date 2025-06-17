MK Stalin asks for Tamil as an official language in Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked Tamil to be made an official language for arguments in the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking at a marriage function, MK Stalin, pointing to Supreme Court Justices R. Mahadevan and M.M. Sundresh delivering their speeches in Tamil, said that Tamil language should also be allowed for use, as a court language, in the apex court.

Notably, Court judgments are already being translated into Tamil now. According to the data shared by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha, as of September 27, 2024, over 2,500 Supreme Court judgments and nearly 900 Madras High Court judgments have been translated into Tamil.

However, Tamil is not allowed as a language for arguments in the Supreme Court or Madras High Court.

MK Stalin said, ““We have been constantly urging that Tamil be allowed in the Supreme Court and High Court.”