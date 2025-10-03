Friday, October 3, 2025

Modi govt brings back 15 Indian fishermen, who were detained by Sri Lankan Navy: Details

In a major development on Friday (3rd October), the Narendra Modi-led Indian government repatriated 15 fishermen who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen, who hail from the Indian State of Tamil Nadu, had ‘crossed’ the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) at different times during this year.

They were detained on accusations of ‘cross-border fishing.’ On Friday, they returned to India via a special flight to Chennai.

2 of the fishermen were arrested in February while 9 others were caught in July. The remaining 4 fishermen were detained in August this year.

Following their return to India, the fishermen were met by officers belonging to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department.

Cross-border fishing and arbitrary arrests of Indian fishermen have been the bone of contention between the two countries for a long time now.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com