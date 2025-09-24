Modi govt announces Durga Puja-Diwali gift for Railway employees, Productivity Linked Bonus of Rs 1865.68 crores approved for over 10.9 lakh non-gazetted staff

PM Modi has announced a Productivity Linked Bonus for all employees of Indian Railways for their excellent performance, on the festive occasion of Durga Puja and Diwali. The PLB is being gifted to 10, 91,146 employees of the Railways.

The Union Cabinet under the leadership of PM Modi cleared the annual PLB payment today on September 24.

The maximum payble amount, equivalent to 78 days of wages for each employee is Rs 17,951. The amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like track maintainers, Loco pilots, train guards, Station Masters and Supervisors.

The Union Cabinet noted that the Indian Railways recorded a year of excellent overall performance, carrying over 1614.90 million tonnes of cargo, and 7.3 billion passengers.