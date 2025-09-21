On 20th September, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused RJD supporters of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother Heeraben during a rally of Tejashwi Yadav when he was on the stage giving a speech. A video of the same was released by BJP Bihar and party leaders on social media, criticising Tejashwi for not acting on the use of abusive language.

BJP accused the RJD-Congress alliance of normalising abuse and noted that the women of Bihar would give a befitting response in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

सीता मैया की धरती बिहार में बार-बार प्रधानमंत्री जी की दिवंगत माता जी का अपमान किया जा रहा है। कांग्रेस और राजद के नेता पार्टी के अधिकृत मंच से इस दुस्साहस को बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं। कल भी यही हुआ, जब तेजस्वी यादव के सामने राजद के उच्छृंखल कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री जी की माता जी के… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 21, 2025

The RJD, on the other hand, dismissed the allegation as a conspiracy against the party. They insisted that the clip was doctored.

RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan said the full speech was available online and no abusive slogans were raised. He argued that the BJP was spreading misinformation to malign Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Adhikar Yatra.

Earlier, abusive language was used during a political rally in Darbhanga, leading to outrage. It prompted the Prime Minister to declare that insults targeted not only his mother but “crores of mothers and sisters,” while taking a swipe at dynastic politics.