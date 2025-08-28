Thursday, August 28, 2025
‘Modi Maderch*od hai’: Congress-RJD supporters abuse Prime Minister and his late mother during political rally in Bihar, video goes viral

In the video, supporters of RJD and Congress could be heard shouting in the microphone and using extremely profane language against PM Modi and his mother.

OpIndia Staff
Abusive language used for PM Modi at the stage during a Congress-RJD rally in Bihar.
Screenshot of video from the Congress-RJD rally (via X/azad_nishant) and PM Modi (via Economic Times)

In a condemnable incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother were abused with slurs such as ‘Maderch*od’ during a Congress-RJD rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

An undated video of the rally is being widely shared on social media. The video shows people carrying flags of the Congress Party standing in front of a crowded stage. The stage has giant posters of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In the video, supporters of RJD and Congress could be heard shouting in the microphone and using extremely profane language against PM Modi and his mother. Unfortunately, no one seems to oppose the use of offensive language against the Prime Minister of the country.

The incident highlights how the opposition parties keep hitting new lows in targeting PM Modi and the BJP government.

