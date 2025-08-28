In a condemnable incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother were abused with slurs such as ‘Maderch*od’ during a Congress-RJD rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

An undated video of the rally is being widely shared on social media. The video shows people carrying flags of the Congress Party standing in front of a crowded stage. The stage has giant posters of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

In the video, supporters of RJD and Congress could be heard shouting in the microphone and using extremely profane language against PM Modi and his mother. Unfortunately, no one seems to oppose the use of offensive language against the Prime Minister of the country.

बिहार के दरभंगा में महागठबंधन के मंच से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को माँ की गाली दी गई…



प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति कांग्रेस और RJD की नफ़रत जग जाहिर है। राहुल गांधी और तेजस्वी द्वारा मंच से कई बार प्रधानमंत्री के लिए बदजुबानी की गई है। ऐसे में नीचता की हद तब पार हो गई जब दरभंगा में वोट चोरी… pic.twitter.com/zBZ5U9UThw — Nishant Azad/निशांत आज़ाद🇮🇳 (@azad_nishant) August 27, 2025

The incident highlights how the opposition parties keep hitting new lows in targeting PM Modi and the BJP government.