Mohammad Islam lures Hindu girl, attempts to traffic her to Oman, victim rescued from Delhi airport

The Delhi police rescued an 18-year-old Hindu girl, who was being trafficked to Muscat from Delhi by an Omani national named Mohammad Islam.

According to reports, the accused lured the victim using social media. A resident of Churu district of Rajasthan, the victim disappeared from her house with ₹1 lakh cash, gold and silver ornaments.

The family members of the girl filed a complaint with the police and tracked her location. She had got her passport about 3 months earlier and had planned to board a flight to Muscat.

The Rajasthan police notified the Delhi police, who they rescued the victim with the help of airport authorities.

SP Jai Yadav informed that the 18-year-old girl was brainwashed by Mohammad Islam, who arranged for a taxi from Taranagar in Rajasthan to the Delhi airport. The accused wanted to fly the victim out of the country to Oman.

The victim has been handed over to the family. The police have registered a case against the Omani national, Mohammad Islam, for human trafficking.