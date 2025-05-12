Mohammad Sajid waved the Pakistani flag, changed his tone after getting a visit from UP police, shouted ‘Pakistan Murdabad’

In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, Mohammad Sajid posted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on Facebook amidst ongoing India-Pakistan conflict. However, his tone changed when the local police came to visit him. Bareilly police released a video in which the accused started shouting slogans of Pakistan Murdabad after seeing the police. This video is becoming quite viral on social media.

Mohammad Sajid had posted a video on Facebook in which some youths were waving the Pakistan flag and supporting Pakistan. The caption of this post read ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. The post caused outrage among the general population in the area, including Hindu organisations. The leader of the organisation, Himanshu Patel, complained to the police about Sajid.

The police immediately took action and caught Sajid. After this, a video was released. In this video, Sajid can be seen crying and shouting ‘Pakistan Murdabad’. The police said that Sajid works as a tailor. Many inflammatory videos have been found from his mobile phone.