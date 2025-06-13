Tripura: Mohammed Ibrahim sexually harasses minor girl onboard moving train, passengers thrash him with chappals before handing over to police

On Thursday (12th June), a Muslim man identified as Mohammed Ibrahim was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dharmanagar town of Tripura after he was found making lewd, sexually suggestive gestures towards a minor girl.

The incident occurred onboard the Tripura Sundari Express, which plies between Agartala and Firozpur. Ibrahim, a resident of Amarpur, was sitting opposite the berth of a 15-year-old girl in the general compartment of the train.

According to reports, many passengers deboarded the train at the Ambassa station. When the train passed through the tunnel, he exploited the opportunity to sexually harass the victim.

The victim recorded the video of the disturbing act of Mohammed Ibrahim, wherein he made lewd, sexually suggestive gestures and sent it to her brother.

The matter soon came to the notice of other passengers, who caught hold of the accused and slapped him repeatedly. A woman was seen hitting Ibrahim with a chappal for sexually harassing a minor.

Once the train reached Dharmanagar town, the accused was kicked off the train and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP).