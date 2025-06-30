Mohammed Shamshuddin kills live-in partner Asha, body found in garbage truck

In a horrific crime, from Bengaluru, Mohammed Shamshuddin killed his live-in partner and then dumped her body into garbage. Asha had been living with Shamshuddin, who has been arrested

The case came to light on Sunday, June 29, when Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) workers found a woman’s body in a sack while unloading trash. Her hands were bound, and the body was taken for postmortem. Bengaluru Police filed a case and started investigating the issue.

According to CCTV footage and other evidence, the police identified the accused. Shamshuddin, 33, a native of Assam, had known Asha, 40, for nearly a year and a half. Both were married and had two children each, but were living together in Hulimavu and presented themselves as husband and wife.

The police said a heated exchange of words between the two escalated into violence, and Shamshuddin strangled Asha to death. He then wrapped her body in a sack, put it on a bike, and got rid of it in a garbage truck. The whole act was recorded on camera. Shamshuddin was later arrested.