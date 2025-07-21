Monday, July 21, 2025

Mohammed Sohail Hasan unleashes his Pit Bull on 11-year-old boy, kept laughing as the dog attacked the child

A video from Mankhurd in Eastern Mumbai has gone viral on social media in which a Pit Bull dog can be seen attacking a child inside an autorickshaw. The owner of the dog is sitting on the front seat of the auto as the frightened boy tries to escape the Pit Bull. Instead of pulling his dog away, the man kept laughing even as the boy kept pleading.

The owner of the dog has been identified as 43-year-old Mohammad Sohail Hasan while the boy is 11-year-old Hamza. Now a police complaint has been registered against Sohail by Hamza’s father.

Children were apparently playing inside the auto when Sohail entered the auto with his dog. While other children ran away, Hamza couldn’t escape in time. The Pit Bull attacked the boy’s chin and grabbed at his clothes before the boy could safely get away.

