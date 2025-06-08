Mohibul Haq and Ghulam Jilani create AI-generated pornographic video of late Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s wife, shared it online, both arrested

A despicable case of making an AI generated pornographic video of the wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal has come to light. Lt Narwal was killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. In this case, Bihar and Haryana Police have arrested two criminals from Gopalganj. They have been identified as Mohibul Haq and Ghulam Jilani.

According to the police, both are residents of Dhobwalia village of Manjha police station area. Both of them had made a pornographic video of Vinay Narwal’s wife Himanshi Narwal with the help of AI and uploaded it on a YouTube channel named SS Real Point.

After tracing the source and location of the video, the police arrested both of them from Manjha police station area. Laptops and mobile phones of both have also been recovered. During interrogation, it was found that they have made such videos of many other people as well.

After arresting both the accused, the police produced them in the court, from where Haryana Police took them to Gurugram on transit remand.