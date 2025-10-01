Mohsin Naqvi’s Asia Cup ‘Trophy Heist’: Will PCB chief be impeached? Here’s BCCI’s plan ahead of ICC meet in November

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is facing mounting calls for impeachment after his controversial conduct during the Asia Cup 2025 final. In a move that has stunned the cricketing fraternity, Naqvi failed to present the trophy to the victorious Indian team, instead walking away with it, an act widely condemned as a “trophy heist.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken strong exception to the incident, arguing that Naqvi’s behaviour was a direct violation of ceremonial protocol and a dereliction of his duty as the head of Asian cricket. According to sources, the trophy is now with the UAE Cricket Board, though no clarity exists on when it will be formally handed over to India.

At the heart of BCCI’s objection is what they describe as a serious breach of sporting ethics. By refusing to award the trophy, Naqvi not only undermined India’s historic unbeaten campaign under Suryakumar Yadav but also tarnished the image of both the ACC and the International Cricket Council (ICC). Naqvi reportedly carried the trophy and medals back to his Dubai hotel room, heightening accusations of misuse of office, political bias, and petty vendetta.

During a stormy virtual ACC meeting on Tuesday, BCCI’s Rajeev Shukla and Ashish Shelar directly confronted Naqvi, insisting the trophy was the rightful property of India and not of any individual. They also demanded he issue a formal congratulatory message to the champions, a gesture he refused. While the ACC secretariat has since expressed “regret,” Naqvi himself has not apologised.

Possible fallout beyond the Asia Cup

The BCCI has signalled it will escalate the issue to the ICC’s November meeting, warning that Naqvi’s actions set a dangerous precedent where politics and personal resentment overshadow the sanctity of sport. This controversy, they argue, risks eroding confidence in Asian cricket governance at a time when the region is set to play host to marquee global events.

In particular, attention has turned to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The “trophy heist” row threatens to cast a shadow over the tournament, raising uncomfortable questions about whether cricket’s administrators can maintain neutrality, fairness, and dignity in the conduct of global events. With stakeholders across the cricketing world watching closely, the outcome of this row may shape how international cricket governance is perceived ahead of one of the sport’s biggest stages.