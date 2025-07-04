‘Mr Blonde’ Michael Madsen passes away, aged 67

Michael Madsen, famous for being a part of movies like Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, and Donnie Brasco, has died aged 67. Madsen was found dead at his Malibu home on the morning of July 3 (California time).

Michael Madsen died due to a cardiac arrest as per his manager Ron Smith.

Madsen was a regular feature in Quentin Tarantino films, starring in ‘The Hateful Eight’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ as well apart from Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill.

Madsen started his career in Chicago as part of the Steppenwolf Theatre company as an apprentice to John Malkovich before making it to the big screen in the 1983 sci-fi WarGames. He shot to fame after 1992 when he played ‘Mr Blonde’ in Tarantino’s cult classic, Reservoir Dogs.