Kerala: Karate teacher Mujeeb Rahman sexually assaults minor girl, police arrest accused after victim speaks out during school counselling session

A 27-year-old karate teacher named Mujeeb Rahman from Perumpalli in Malappuram district of Kerala was arrested on Thursday (22nd January) by Thamarassery police in Kerala.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, first at his training centre and later in his car. The incident occurred during karate classes back in June and July last year.

Karate teacher Mujeeb Rahman (27) sexually assaulted a class 9 student in Tamasheri, Kerala.



The girl faced harassment at the training centre and later in his car during lessons. Frightened, she stopped attending classes for some days.



She disclosed the incident during school… pic.twitter.com/Gh9HJakyeH — Treeni (@treeni) January 26, 2026

The girl was intimidated after the repeated sexual harassment and stopped going to classes altogether for a few days. Things came to the limelight when she opened up during a school counselling session.

The school authorities informed the police, who then apprehended Mujeeb Rahman. He was thereafter produced before a local court in Thamarassery. The magistrate then sent him to judicial custody under the POCSO Act.