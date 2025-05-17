Sunday, August 3, 2025

Mumbai airport, Taj Hotel get bomb threat over Afzal Guru hanging

The Mumbai police have received a threat email warning of bomb blasts at the  Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, claiming that the death sentence for the Parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru was unjust.

Afzal Guru, the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, was hanged on February 9, 2013, for his role in the 2011 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament.

The email, sent by an anonymous user, said that these 2 key locations of Mumbai will be blown up over the ‘unjust’ treatment meted out to Afzal Guru and Sevakku Shankar.

The authorities have been put on a high alert and investigations into the origin of the email are underway.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com