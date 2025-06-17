Mumbai Croma store row: Employee asked to wipe off tilak by senior Rashid on Eid, sparks outrage

Tensions flared at a Croma store in Mumbai’s Bhandup West on June 7, coinciding with Eid al-Adha, after an employee was allegedly asked to wipe off his Tilak, sparking a storm both online and offline. The youth, identified as Jitesh Sharma, was reportedly told by a senior staff member named Rashid to remove the religious mark from his forehead and leave the store.

A video of the confrontation surfaced days later, showing a heated exchange between Hindu advocacy activists and store authorities. The activists demanded an apology from Rashid and urged the manager to issue him a warning, insisting that no employee should be shamed for following their faith. “This is Bharat, not the Middle East,” one netizen wrote, echoing the outrage expressed across social media platforms.

Rashid told Jitesh Sharma to wipe off his Tilak or not to work at the store in Bhandup West, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/j0yR35WzKq — Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 17, 2025

Calls for accountability surged, with users demanding action against Rashid and lauding Sharma for standing his ground. However, as of now, no police complaint has been filed by Sharma.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation on religious freedom in the workplace, with many insisting that faith-based expressions should be respected—not policed—especially in a secular nation like India.