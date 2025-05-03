Mumbai: FIR against Ajaz Khan and ‘House Arrest’ producer over vulgar content on the Ullu App show

Alleged actor Ajaz Khan and the makers of the Ullu App show ‘House Arrest’ has been in the eye of a storm for the past few days after a clip of the show went viral on social media. In the clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking contestants to make ‘Kamasutra poses’ for the camera.

National Commission for Women (NCW) had even summoned Ajaz Khan and Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal following the vulgarity displayed on the show.

Now, Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey and others for the obscene content on their web show “House Arrest”.

The official of Amboli police station said, “Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of ‘House Arrest’ web show and other persons from Ullu app.”

The complaint against the show read, “The web show contained “obscene language” and hosted acts which outraged the modesty of women.”