Mumbai rains chaos: Monorail train breaks down mid-track, 100 passengers rescued

Mumbai’s already rain-battered commuters faced fresh chaos this evening when a monorail train broke down mid-track, leaving nearly 100 passengers stranded for over an hour. The incident occurred around 6:15 pm between Chembur and Bhakti Park after a power supply snag halted the elevated rake, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

Terrifying visuals showed anxious passengers trying to pry open windows before the Mumbai Fire Brigade arrived. “Responding promptly, three snorkel vehicles were deployed, and rescue operations began,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed. Many of the stranded had earlier dialed the civic body’s helpline number, 1916, for urgent help.

The disruption came as the city reeled under two straight days of relentless downpours. Streets were submerged, vehicles crawled through flooded stretches, and suburban train services—the city’s lifeline—slowed to a crawl. With the Mithi river swelling past the danger mark, nearly 500 residents had to be evacuated from low-lying areas.

“Mumbai has received close to 300 mm of rainfall already,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the cabinet meeting, adding that the government was monitoring the situation closely.