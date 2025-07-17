Mumbai: Rajasthani man assaulted by Raj Thackeray’s MNS party’s workers over a WhatsApp status

Recently, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been repeatedly protesting in Mumbai region over people not knowing Marathi as they oppose “Hindu imposition”. Now, a shopkeeper in Vikhroli area has been assaulted by workers of the MNS over a WhatsApp status which was deemed offensive to the Marathi-speaking community.

The victim, a Marwari shopkeeper from Rajasthan, had posted WhatsApp status, “Dekh liya Rajasthani ka power. Hum Marwari hamare saamne kisi ki nahi chalti.”

A video from Mumbai’s Vikhroli area has surfaced in which Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers are seen confronting and strongly rebuking a shopkeeper.



According to reports, the shopkeeper had posted an objectionable status on social media against the Marathi community,… pic.twitter.com/DApSt5EH3d — News9 (@News9Tweets) July 17, 2025

MNS workers reached his shop and forcibly made him apologise after assaulting him. The attack took place in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, Mumbai.

The shopkeeper was also dragged out of the market and taken to a local police station.