Thursday, July 17, 2025

Mumbai: Rajasthani man assaulted by Raj Thackeray’s MNS party’s workers over a WhatsApp status

Recently, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been repeatedly protesting in Mumbai region over people not knowing Marathi as they oppose “Hindu imposition”. Now, a shopkeeper in Vikhroli area has been assaulted by workers of the MNS over a WhatsApp status which was deemed offensive to the Marathi-speaking community. 

The victim, a Marwari shopkeeper from Rajasthan, had posted WhatsApp status, “Dekh liya Rajasthani ka power. Hum Marwari hamare saamne kisi ki nahi chalti.” 

MNS workers reached his shop and forcibly made him apologise after assaulting him. The attack took place in Tagore Nagar area of Vikhroli, Mumbai.

The shopkeeper was also dragged out of the market and taken to a local police station.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com