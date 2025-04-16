Tragic murder-suicide in Ghaziabad: Real-estate businessman kills wife before taking his own life over Cancer battle

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a real estate businessman named Kuldeep Tyagi shot his wife and then committed suicide. A suicide note was found at the scene, which read, “I am suffering from cancer. My family is unaware of this so far. I don’t want to spend money on my treatment if there’s no hope for recovery, so I am ending my life.”

The note continued, “I am also taking my wife with me because we vowed to stay together forever. I am doing all of this of my own will. No one else is to blame.” Kuldeep lived with his father, wife, and two sons at home. On Wednesday, April 17, his older son had left for work, while his younger son and father were in another room.

During this time, Kuldeep took out his licensed revolver and shot his wife. Upon hearing the gunshot, his father and son rushed to the scene, but Kuldeep shot himself as well. The family immediately informed the police. Kuldeep had married off his elder son five months ago, and his father had retired from the position of a sub-inspector.