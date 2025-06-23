Bangladesh: Muslim mob thrashes elderly Hindu man and his son after accusing them of ‘insulting Islam’, police arrest victims based on ‘blasphemy’ allegations

On Sunday (22nd June), a violent Muslim mob brutally thrashed an elderly Hindu man and his son after accusing them of ‘insulting’ Islam. The victims were identified as 69-year-old Paresh Chandra Shil and 35-year-old Bishnu Chandra Shil.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila in Rangpur Division of Bangladesh. A disturbing video has surfaced on social media wherein the Muslim mob can be seen mercilessly beating the elderly Hindu man.

The extremists tore the vest of 69-year-old Paresh Chandra Shil and repeatedly threw punches and blows at him. They also attacked his son Bishnu Chandra Shil when he tried to save his father.

The father-son duo operated a salon in Ward No.9 of Lalmonirhat Municipality. A Muslim customer accused Paresh Chandra Shil of supposedly making ‘derogatory remarks’ against Islam and Prophet Muhammad when he went to the salon for a haircut.

Islamists beat up elderly Paresh Chandra Shil and his son Bishnu Chandra Shil in the #Goshala market of #Lalmonirhat district of #Bangladesh over fabricated charges of blasphemy



Both of them were arrested by security personnel under@mariawirth1 @VivekGRamaswamy @TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/vWzYLbiNTN — Vladimir Adityanath (@VladAdiReturns) June 22, 2025

Another local Muslim claimed that he had heard the elderly Hindu man make similar comments about a month earlier.

Soon after, Muslim extremists gathered outside the salon of Paresh Chandra Shil in a pre-planned manner and brutally assaulted him and his son.

Later, the mob notified the Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station who then arrested Paresh Chandra Shil and Bishnu Chandra Shil based on allegations of ‘blasphemy.’

Police OC Nurnabi Mia said, “Two people have been arrested on accusations of hurting religious sentiments. Legal action is being taken against them.” No action was taken against the Muslim mob for grievous assault.