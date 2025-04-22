Muslim youth used ‘Ashok’ name to trap a Hindu minor girl on Snapchat, truth revealed through Aadhar card: 3rd such case in Jodhpur in a week

Cases of love jihad are constantly coming to the fore from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. In the last one week, after cases in Mata Ka Than and Soorsagar police station areas, now another case has come to light from Khanda Falsa area. In this case, the Muslim youth used to talk to the girl on Snapchat as Ashok. He had come to meet the minor girl in Jodhpur.

According to media reports, the Muslim youth from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, used to talk to the minor girl on the app Snapchat. On Sunday (April 20, 2025), he reached Jodhpur to meet her. While he was there, the locals got suspicious about him. When people asked him the reason why he is there, he questioned them instead and said, “What do you have to do with it?”

After this, local people grew even more suspicious and asked for his Aadhar card, then he refused to share it. When the Aadhar card was taken from him, he turned out to be a Muslim man.

Even the girl did not know beforehand that he was a Muslim. After that, the locals took the man to Khanda Falsa police station in Jodhpur and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the man under many serious sections including POCSO.