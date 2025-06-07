Myanmar: 6-year-old girl arrested in the assassination case of retired general

6-year-old Lin Latt Shwe has been arrested by Myanmar’s military in the case of the assassination of Cho Htun Aung, 68, a retired Brigadier General. Shwe is among the 16 people, labeled ‘terrorists’, arrested by the Military Junta in the assassination case.

The Global New Light newspaper of Myanmar reported, “A total of 16 offenders – 13 males and three females – were arrested.” They also published the photo of the 6-year-old and identified her as the daughter of the alleged assassin

A group called Golden Valley Warriors claimed responsibility for the assassination, but they said that the 16 people arrested are not related to them.

Aung, 68, a retired brigadier general who also served as an ambassador, was shot dead in Myanmar’s commercial capital of Yangon on May 22.