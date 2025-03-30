On 30th March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Smriti Mandir located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and paid tribute to Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In his tribute message, PM Modi called Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar “two strong pillars of RSS”.

PM Modi wrote, “Salutations again and again to the most revered Dr Hedgewar ji and the respected Guruji. I am overwhelmed to be here at this memorial temple that preserves their memories. Dedicated to the values of Indian culture, nationalism, and organisational spirit, this place inspires us to move forward in the service of the nation. This site, linked to the two strong pillars of the Sangh, is a source of energy for the millions of volunteers devoted to serving the country. May the glory of Maa Bharti continue to grow through our efforts!”

PMs tribute to Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar — calls them as the two strong pillars of RSS pic.twitter.com/2L7HBS8bWi — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_) March 30, 2025

PM Modi is on a day visit to Nagpur, where he will participate in multiple events, including laying the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya, a state-of-the-art eye hospital. His visit comes at a crucial time, as the Bharatiya Janata Party is in the process of electing a new national president—a position that is scheduled to be vacated by the current president, J. P. Nadda, as he has been inducted into the Union Cabinet. Nadda is currently on an extended term as party president.