Naushad, who raped and killed a 9-year-old girl and then stuffed the body in a suitcase, arrested

Naushad, accused of raping and murdering a 9-year-old girl, has been arrested from Hapur. While being brought to Delhi, Naushad tried to escape from police custody. Naushad attacked constable Amit Maan with a blade, in response the police shot him in the leg. The accused and the constable are being treated in the hospital. A case of attempted murder has also been registered against the accused at Welcome police station.

During police interrogation, accused Naushad said that he had committed the crime after drinking alcohol and he has no regrets for his actions. The accused said that he was having a dispute with his wife and the girl knew him, so she came to his flat with him.

On the day of Eid, Naushad raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl and then packed her body in a suitcase. The girl was declared dead when taken to the hospital. Since then, the police was searching for the accused. The girl’s family is demanding that the accused be given the death penalty.