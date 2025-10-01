NCRB data 2023: Odisha and West Bengal top in dowry murders, leaving other states far behind 

Odisha and West Bengal have reported the largest number of murders where dowry was the primary reason. The shocking stats have been revealed in the 2023 report of the NCRB that was released n September 29, after almost 2 years of delay.

Dowry has been registered as one of the motives under the murder section in the report. While the overall number of dowry-related deaths have come down from 2022 data, Odisha and Bengal have emerged as the worst states in this regard.

224 cases of dowry-related murders have been reported from Odisha alone, while West Bengal has reported 220 cases. Together, these two states have seen 444 cases of dowry-related murder, from the total of 833 cases reported across all states and UTs in 2023. As per the data, Odisha and Bengal alone account for 53.24% of all dowry-related murders.

They are followed by Bihar and Rajasthan, with 91 and 84 cases of dowry-related murders. Among UTs, only Delhi has reported a single case of dowry-related murder in 2023.