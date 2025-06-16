Nearly 2 moths later, Financial Action Task Force finally condemns Pahalgam attack, says it could not happen without funds to support terror attack

Global terror watchdog, Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has finally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack where Hindu tourists were massacred by Pakistan-backed terrorists after identifying them by their religion.

In its statement, the terror watchdog said, “The FATF notes with grave concern and condemns the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. This, and other recent attacks, could not occur without money and the means to move funds between terrorist supporters.”

It is notable that FATF keeps putting Pakistan in its ‘grey list’ (which means country under increased monitoring) every once in a while, and then keeps removing them from that list, without Pakistan doing anything about the terror groups it is protecting.

However, Pakistan has never been placed on the FATF blacklist, which is reserved for “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action”, despite Pakistan politicians’ open admission that they had harboured terrorists.