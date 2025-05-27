Nearly 50 injured as car driver rams into crowd celebrating Liverpool’s league victory parade, 2 serious

In a horrific incident in Liverpool, England, a driver rammed his car into the sea of supporters celebrating Liverpool’s victory in the English Premier League on Monday, May 26. 47 people were injured in the horrific attack, with 2 seriously injured, including a child. Four persons were even trapped under the vehicle before they were pulled out.

The driver was arrested at the scene of the crime after the vehicle was stopped. In a late night press conference, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that investigators were not treating the crash as terrorism and believed it had been an isolated incident.

It was a day of joy for the city of Liverpool as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered in the streets to celebrate their successful league campaign, but it turned into a nightmare.

The horrific incident took place just after 6 PM local time as the driver plowed through the pedestrians who had gathered on Water Street to celebrate their team’s success.

The incident has been condemned by the entire sporting fraternity.