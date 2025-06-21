Neeraj Chopra clinches his first major title of the season, wins Paris Diamond League event

Ace Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has won his first major title of this season after winning the Paris Diamond League event with a throw of 88.16 meters. Chopra achieved the distance in his very first throw and it was enough for him to get the Gold medal.

This was Neeraj’s first win in a Diamond League event after Lausanne 2023 and his fifth one overall.

Neeraj Chopra had broken the 90 meters barrier earlier this year during the Doha event but Julian Weber from Germany had pushed him to the second spot. However, in Paris, Chopra got the better of Weber who had to settle for a silver.