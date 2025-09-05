Nepal bans 26 social media platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube

The Himalayan country of Nepal has moved to ban 26 social media platforms, including giants like YouTube, X, and Facebook after they failed to comply with the registration requirements in the country.

Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology directed the Nepal Telecommunications Authority to instruct internet service providers to restrict access to 26 social media platforms altogether.

The decision came after a meeting of the ministry on Thursday, September 4.

Earlier, the government, on August 28, had set a seven-day deadline for social media platforms to register in Nepal. That deadline expired on Wednesday night.

Following non-compliance, the Nepalese Government of PM Oli decided to ban these platforms.