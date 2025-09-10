After the fall of KP Oli government, Sushila Karki is set to become the interim chief of the Himalayan nation. As per reports, the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal emerged as frontrunner for the position in a virtual voting conducted by the GenZ protestors.

Sushila Karki is known for her zero-tolerance for corruption, making her the popular choice of the protests against corruption and nepotism in the country. She is an alumna of Banaras Hindu University. Notably, although the protests were triggered by social media ban, the protestors have repeatedly said that their core objection was against corruption and nepotism.

Raman Kumar Karna, the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told Reuters that the young agitators want former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the interim prime minister.

According to media reports, a virtual meeting was also held on Wednesday (10 September 2025) for the interim government in Nepal, in which 7411 people participated. Voting was done in the meeting select the interim chief, in which Karki got 31 percent votes in support. On the other hand, Mayor Balen Shah got only 27 percent votes.

Karki has said that she has agreed to become the interim chief of Nepal. Talking to CNN-News18, she confirmed that young boys and girls voted for her, adding, “I have accepted their request to lead the interim government.”

Karki admitted that the current situation is difficult. “There have always been problems in Nepal from the past. The situation is very tough now,” she said.

In light of the massive violence, Nepal Army has taken control of the situation, and have imposed prohibitory orders. A delegation of protestors also held a meeting with the Army Chief Ashok Sigdel regarding the evolving situation.