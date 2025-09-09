Nepal protests continue even after govt lifts the social media ban, Oli faces resignations and heavy criticism from Cabinet

In Nepal, the Gen Z protests continue on Tuesday, September 9, despite the government lifting the ban on social media platforms like Facebook and X. Protestors have been clashing with police in New Baneshwor, demanding government dissolution and Oli’s resignation. Some have been arrested.

Though the protests were mainly highlighted as youth opposing the Oli government’s ban on social media, Nepali voices have emphasized that the social media ban was just one of the triggers and the protests are about widespread corruption in the Himalayan nation.

The UN and many human rights groups have condemned the police brutality, that resulted in around 20 deaths and dozens of injuries.

#Nepal: We are shocked by the killings and injury of protesters today and urge a prompt and transparent investigation.



We have received several deeply worrying allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force by security forces during protests organized by youth… pic.twitter.com/KstvW4La92 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) September 8, 2025

Home Minister Lekhar quit during a Cabinet meeting on the night of September 8. On September 9, Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari (Nepali Congress) resigned, citing the government’s action against protestors. Nepali Congress ministers walked out of a Cabinet meeting, expressing outrage over Oli’s handling of the protests.

Though Kathmandu saw the worst of protests, the unrest has spread to other cities like Pokhara, Butwal, Bharatpur, Itahari, and Damak.

The protests have been described as the most violent in modern Nepal, comparable to Sri Lankan protests in 2022 and Bangladeshi unrest in 2024.