Nepal’s Home Minister NP Lekhak resigns after deadly unrest leaves 19 dead, 400 injured

Home Minister Narayan Prakash (NP) Lekhak resigned on Monday evening, tendering his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during a Cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar, according to The Kathmandu Post.

A minister present at the meeting said Lekhak stepped down “on moral grounds” after 19 people were killed in Kathmandu and two in Itahari, while more than 400 were injured during violent unrest earlier in the day.

Before the Cabinet session, Lekhak had already informed colleagues of his decision, following calls for his resignation by Nepali Congress leaders Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma. Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba remained silent on the matter.

Lekhak, who had been serving as Home Minister since July 2024, resigned amid nationwide protests led by young people demanding reforms and accountability. Police reportedly opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and other cities.