New York City: Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar and his family killed in Hudson river helicopter crash, along with pilot

A tragic helicopter crash into the Hudson river in New York city has killed a family of five and the pilot. As per reports, the deceased were identified as ARgustin Escobar, the CEO of Siemens, his wife Merce, and their three children, aged 4,5 and 11. The pilot of the helicopter, aged 36 years, was also killed in the incident.

Disturbing visuals of a helicopter crashing down into the Hudson river were all over social media on Thursday, 10 April.

The New York Helicopter Tours website featured a photo of the family Escobar posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter.

The pilot’s name has not been released yet.

The family of Escobar had arrived in New York from Barcelona earlier on the same day. As per eyewitness videos, the propeller of the helicopter was seen detaching and hurtling into the river first, soon followed by the helicopter itself.