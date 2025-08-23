The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has terminated the contract of a toll collection agency for misbehaving with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on 17th August 2025. NHAI has also debarred the agency from participation in bids for one year.

In addition, NHAI has imposed a penalty of ₹ 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency and the performance security of the agency amounting to ₹ 3.66 crores will be encashed towards repair/ replacement cost of the damaged equipment and infrastructure at the Bhuni Toll Plaza.

A ‘Show-Cause Notice’ was issued to the toll collecting agency M/s Dharm Singh, seeking an explanation about the incident. However, the reply from the agency was not found to be satisfactory. The agency was found to be in direct violation of contract obligations involving misconduct by toll staff, physical altercation, damage to public property and disruption of fee collection operations.

To avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future, NHAI has instructed all toll collection agencies to take strong action against their employees who indulge in such behaviour with the road users and public representatives. NHAI has also issued directions to all toll collection agencies to provide training to toll plaza staff for good behaviour with the National Highway users.

NHAI had organized a training for all toll plaza staff on the topic ‘Enhancing Customer Interaction and Communications Skills the Toll Plazas.’