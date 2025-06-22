NIA nabs Parvaiz and Bashir for sheltering Islamic terrorists, who carried out the deadly Pahalgam attack targeting Hindus

On Sunday (22nd June), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed about the arrest of two extremists for harbouring Pakistan-sponsored terrorists who carried out the deadly Pahalgam attack. The extremists were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar.

During the interrogation, they revealed the names of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and confirmed that they were Pakistanis by nationality. Parvaiz and Bashir revealed that the Islamic terrorists were part of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The duo knowingly harboured the Pahalgam terrorists at a seasonal hut. NIA said in its press release,”The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.”

The central agency arrested Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967.

A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead during the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April this year.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. The victims were religiously profiled before being killed. They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’