NIA formally arrests Tahawwur Hussain Rana after his arrival at Delhi Airport, was escorted by senior NSG and NIA officials on a special plane from Los Angeles

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening formally arrested Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The arrest was made immediately after his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, following his successful extradition from the United States.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin living primarily in Chicago, was escorted to New Delhi by teams of NSG and NIA on a special plane from Los Angeles. The NIA investigation team at the airport arrested Rana soon after he emerged from the airplane, after completing all the necessary legal formalities.

In a statement, NIA said that the arrest was the result of years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.

NIA Formally Arrests 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Conspirator Tahawwur Rana on Arrival at IGI, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/CEdO1QwURi — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 10, 2025

Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition. The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the extradition.

The District Court for the Central District of California had ordered his extradition on 16th May 2023. Rana then filed multiple litigations in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, all of which were rejected. He subsequently filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, two habeas petitions, and an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, which were also denied.

The extradition proceedings were initiated between the two countries after India eventually secured a surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist from the US government.

NIA stated that with the active assistance of USDOJ and the US Sky Marshal, the agency worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies including NSG through the entire extradition process. The effort also saw India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. A total of 166 persons were killed and over 238 injured in the deadly attacks.

Both LeT and HUJI have been declared as terrorist organisations by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.