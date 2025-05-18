IISc grad working at OLA Krutrim takes his own life, viral Reddit post suggests ‘extreme work pressure’

An 28-year-old man, identified as Nikhil Somwanshi, took his own life on 8th May this year. A graduate from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc), he was working at Ola Krutrim for the past 11 months.

The story of his untimely death by suicide came to light through a Reddit post titled ‘Suicide due to work pressure at the OLA, the worst place to work.’

“Not sure why its not a public issue yet, a colleague of mine just gave up on his life due to extreme work pressure. He used to work in Krutrim, and with 2 other guys leading a project(even after being a freshie). The other two guys left the company, so he was cramped up with work of the other two as well,” the Reddit post read.

“I shouldn’t be taking names but this absolute shit of a manager Rajkiran Panuganti has no real clue how to man manage people. He just attends the calls, bashes people left, right and center and disappears since he lives in US and most workforce is here in Bangalore. The words used in meetings, especially against freshers, its just traumatic,” it claimed.

The Financial Express was informed by an official from Ola Krutim that the deceased stopped going to office 2 weeks prior to taking his own life over ‘mental health concerns.’

In a statement, Ola stated, “As a company, we are heartbroken by this loss. Nikhil was a valued team member, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and worked with him.”