Monday, May 26, 2025

West Bengal: Law and order goes for a toss as police admit kidnapping of 90000 girls via Facebook, BJP shares video

On Monday (26th May) morning, the West Bengal unit of the BJP shared a video, raising concerns about the safety of women and young girls in the TMC-ruled State.

In a video shared by the party, a West Bengal police personnel conceded, “90000 girls have been kidnapped using Facebook.”

The cop repeated, “Just by using Facebook, 90000 girls have been kidnapped so far.” The acknowledgment comes ahead of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election, which is scheduled to be held next year.

Women’s safety and law and order remain critical challenges in West Bengal, particularly under the administration of the Mamata government.

BJP Bengal tweeted, “This is the horrifying reality — girls aren’t safe in their own homes. West Bengal is no longer safe for “Banglar-Meye””.

A longer version of the video can be accessed here.

