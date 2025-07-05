Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal arrested in US on CBI, ED’s extradition request

Fugitive Indian Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi has reportedly been arrested in the United States of America. His arrest took place after extradition requests by CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

#BREAKING: Fugitive Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi arrested in US on the basis of extradition request by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) & Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the PNB Fraud case. 45 year old Nehal was earlier charged in US with $2.6 million fraud in NY. pic.twitter.com/OaHZoyXzl3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 5, 2025

Nehal Modi has apparently been arrested in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. His brother Nirav has been accused in the same case and is currently languishing in a prison in London.

Nehal Modi’s arrest comes five years after he was charged with fraud for acquiring diamonds worth over $2.6 million from LD Diamonds USA.

Nirav Modi has been accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs. 6498.20 crore.