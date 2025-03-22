Thursday, June 26, 2025

NIT Silchar: Police arrest Assistant professor, accused of sexually harassing female student

On Friday (21st March), an Assistant Professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar was arrested for sexually harassing a female student. The incident occurred in the Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, the accused was identified as D Koteswara Raju. He was also suspended by the institution following a written complaint by the female student.

The victim said that the Assistant Professor called her to his chamber after class and began touching her inappropriately.

Under the garb of discussing her ‘low marks’, the accused touched her lips, neck, belly and thighs. He also reportedly told her that her marks could be ‘managed’ if she obeyed him

“He asked me to sit with him, later grabbed me from behind and talked about my body parts. A friend called me that time and I rushed out of that room,” the victim said.

The students of NIT Silchar later staged a demonstration, demanding action against D Koteswara Raju. The said Assistant Professor was previously accused of sexual harassment in 2021 but was exonerated.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com