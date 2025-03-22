NIT Silchar: Police arrest Assistant professor, accused of sexually harassing female student

On Friday (21st March), an Assistant Professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar was arrested for sexually harassing a female student. The incident occurred in the Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, the accused was identified as D Koteswara Raju. He was also suspended by the institution following a written complaint by the female student.

The victim said that the Assistant Professor called her to his chamber after class and began touching her inappropriately.

2/4: Students demand:

1. Terminate D K Raju.

2. Ban him from campus.

3. File an FIR.

4. No closed-door meetings with male professors & female students. 5. A standing harassment committee. — Niraj Bora (@NirajBora3) March 21, 2025

Under the garb of discussing her ‘low marks’, the accused touched her lips, neck, belly and thighs. He also reportedly told her that her marks could be ‘managed’ if she obeyed him

“He asked me to sit with him, later grabbed me from behind and talked about my body parts. A friend called me that time and I rushed out of that room,” the victim said.

The students of NIT Silchar later staged a demonstration, demanding action against D Koteswara Raju. The said Assistant Professor was previously accused of sexual harassment in 2021 but was exonerated.