No cow, camel slaughter: Delhi govt issues advisory ahead of Bakrid

Ahead of Muslim festival of Bakrid, Delhi government has issued an advisory to the ones celebrating. The government has notified against illegal sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals on Saturday, June 7, the day Bakrid will be celebrated in India.

Along with that, the government has banned the recording or sharing of photos and videos of sacrificial rituals on social media during Bakrid.

The advisory is aimed at protecting animal welfare and maintaining public hygiene.

The advisory also states that all animal sacrifices must be conducted only at designated locations, and there should be no public slaughter on roads, streets, or in open spaces.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said that “Strict compliance with the advisory is non-negotiable”, and that the violators will be punished.